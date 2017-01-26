Former Obama official tapped to lead American University

Former Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell has a new job: president of American University.

Burwell, 51, who oversaw much of the implementation of the Affordable Care Act following its bumpy start under former HHS head Kathleen Sebelius, will become the first female president of the 125-year-old Northwest D.C. university. She will assume the role June 1.

She will replace Neil Kerwin, who announced last March he would step down from the private university this May when his contract expires. The appointment comes just weeks after George Washington University named Thomas LeBlanc, a University of Miami administrator, as its new president to replace Steven Knapp.

Burwell, who led HHS from 2014 to the end of President Barack Obama’s second term, previously served as director of the Office of Management and Budget. She also served in the Clinton administration as deputy chief of staff to the president, chief of staff to the Treasury secretary and deputy…

