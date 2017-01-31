Falls Church not-for-profit firm acquires emerging technology researcher

A Falls Church-based not-for-profit firm is swelling nearly six times its size following a deal to acquire a South Carolina-based emerging technology researcher.

On Monday, Analytic Services Inc., known as Anser, acquired Summerville, South Carolina-based Advanced Technology International in a deal valued at $40 million.

Of that total, $25 million will be paid upfront and $15 million will be paid out in the years to follow based on ATI’s growth.

Anser primarily offers analysis services to the Pentagon, as well as some civilian agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Treasury. Notable jobs include researching the best replacement for the Hurricane Hunter aircraft for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, providing in-depth analysis on the risks and rewards of normalizing U.S. relations with Cuba and detailing the national security implications of building a canal in Nicaragua.

What attracted Anser to ATI, Anser CEO Carmen…

