Enlightenment Capital invests in Ashburn company

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 6:02 pm 01/31/2017 06:02pm
Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital announced Tuesday that it was taking a stake in the Ashburn-based government technology contractor Telos Corp.

The investment firm declined to disclose its stake, but it typically invests between $5 million and $25 million in its portfolio companies.

Enlightenment Capital was drawn to Telos for its high-end technology services and corporate leadership with experience running a fairly large company. That is despite the company seeing its yearly revenue shrink from a 2009 peak of $275.6 million to last year’s $120.6 million figure.

“We think it’s an outstanding management team — they have a history of running a much larger business,” said Enlightenment co-founder Devin Talbott. “They’re doing some really interesting work in both identity-vetting and cloud migration.”

In November, Enlightenment Capital announced that it raised $147 million, representing its second investment fund. The firm, founded…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

