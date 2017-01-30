Engility takes steps to clean up its balance sheet

Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL) said Monday it is looking to lower the interest rates on more than $800 million in company debt.

Among that mix of debt is a $195 million bank loan maturing in 2020 and another $608 million loan maturing in 2023. The Chantilly government services company expects the deal to complete next month, but cautioned it’s not a done deal.

Engility announced it was pursuing the debt repricing amid broader company efforts to clean up its balance sheet. Since CEO Lynn Dugle took over the company in March, the three pillars of her strategy, in addition to strengthening the balance sheet, include hiring and retaining talent and realizing sustainable organic growth.

As of the company’s most recent quarterly filing in November, Engility reported long-term debt of $1.05 billion. The company has long been shouldering elevated levels of debt and continues to be one of the most indebted government services companies in the market.

Much of this has been the result of…

