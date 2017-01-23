Eisenhower Memorial goes slightly back to the drawing board

The saga to construct a memorial to President Dwight D. Eisenhower is nearing an end — again.

The memorial — to be built on a 4-acre site at Independence Avenue, Fourth Street SW, Sixth Street SW, and the Lyndon B. Johnson Department of Education building — seemed to be a done deal in July 2015, when the National Capital Planning Commission approved the final memorial design by architect Frank Gehry.

However, the Eisenhower family, which has been concerned with the design since 2012, was opposed to some design elements and didn’t sign on until several modifications were announced in September. NCPC will discuss and vote on tweaks at its Feb. 2 meeting.

Among the updates recently suggested by the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission: a metal tapestry that was to feature a Kansas landscape will now be a scene of the Normandy coast at Point Du Hoc, with Omaha and Utah beach in the image.

A statue of young Eisenhower will now be relocated from the overlook at the memorial core…

