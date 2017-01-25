4:34 pm, January 26, 2017
Don’s Johns acquires two regional competitors (Video)

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 8:19 am 01/25/2017 08:19am
Gainesville-based portable toilet provider Don’s Johns Inc. has acquired two of its of its regional competitors.

The company announced on Tuesday it had acquired Germantown-based Blue Ribbon Restroom Trailers, a provider of luxury restroom trailers, and Gene’s Johns Rentals Inc., a portable restroom provider also based in Germantown.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Don’s Johns product and service offerings, as it gains 25 restroom and shower trailer units with the absorption of Blue Ribbon. Conrad Harrell, president of Don’s Johns, said in a release the acquisition of Gene’s Johns expands the company’s territory in Northern Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland.

Don’s Johns, a 53-year-old family-owned business, will maintain its headquarters in Gainesville but will now have a satellite location in Germantown. The company posted revenue of $11 million in 2015 and was honored with a Washington Business Journal Family-Owned Business…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

