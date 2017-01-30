Ditto Residential joins Maryland’s OPaL for Hill East townhome project

Ditto Residential has joined OPaL LLC to develop Watkins Alley, one of several Hill East projects in the works that will rapidly turn the blocks between Pennsylvania Avenue and D Streets SE from industrial to residential.

Watkins Alley, along with Foulger-Pratt’s new Safeway-anchored apartment building, Insight Property Group’s Bowie Trash redevelopment and Ditto/Insight’s Buchanan Park are in various stages of development,

D.C.-based Ditto President Martin Ditto said Watkins Alley, approved by the D.C. Zoning Commission last year, will feature 44 units (29 townhouse condos and 15 flats) on a historic alley at 1309-1323 E St. SE and 516 13th St. SE.

“They will look like vintage, industrial townhouses,” said Ditto, the developer behind several ultra-modern designs in the District.

OPaL took Watkins Alley through the entitlement process. The partnership with Ditto is relatively new.

“They are not going to be glass boxes,” said Sean Ruppert, principal of Cabin John-based OPaL.…

