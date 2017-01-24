District hires a new chief building official

D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs has a new chief building official.

David Naples, who has more than 15 years of experience in the residential and commercial construction industry, started in his new role on Monday. The District had been working without a permanent CBO for more than a year, with two people filling the job in an interim role.

Naples will oversee permitting and inspections for private construction and nonfederal construction across the District.

“I bring a unique perspective to the job,” said Naples of his private- and public-sector experience. “I know what it takes to be productive. I’ll be taking a long, hard look at the user experience. We’ll pick through what we are doing now and try to make it better. I want to look at how inspectors can go about their routine and incorporate technology to make them more productive.”

Naples most recently served as a building code official for Remington, Vernick and Beach Engineers, an engineering firm that provides…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments