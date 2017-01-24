11:22 am, January 24, 2017
District hires a new chief building official

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 10:58 am 01/24/2017 10:58am
D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs has a new chief building official.

David Naples, who has more than 15 years of experience in the residential and commercial construction industry, started in his new role on Monday. The District had been working without a permanent CBO for more than a year, with two people filling the job in an interim role.

Naples will oversee permitting and inspections for private construction and nonfederal construction across the District.

“I bring a unique perspective to the job,” said Naples of his private- and public-sector experience. “I know what it takes to be productive. I’ll be taking a long, hard look at the user experience. We’ll pick through what we are doing now and try to make it better. I want to look at how inspectors can go about their routine and incorporate technology to make them more productive.”

Naples most recently served as a building code official for Remington, Vernick and Beach Engineers, an engineering firm that provides…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

