D.C.’s hoagie king got vilified for meeting with Trump. Here’s his side of the story.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 1:44 pm 01/31/2017 01:44pm
Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten spent the day after his meeting with President Donald Trump driving to all 11 of his D.C.-area locations, having emotional meetings with his employees who have been watching the Twitter backlash against the sandwich shop unfold over the last 24 hours.

He also has been in touch with law enforcement.

“I never thought that selling hoagies would turn into personal threats against me and my safety and my family,” Patten told me in a phone interview. There were also threats against the Taylor stores, he added.

But let’s rewind: Patten joined several other small business leaders at a roundtable at the White House Monday, photos of which were circulated from a European photo wire service and also on Donald Trump’s own Twitter feed.

Local blog Popville noticed it first, posting a story that attracted instantaneous notice on Twitter, with some users taking the business to task and noting that they wouldn’t be patronizing it anymore. Others came to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

