D.C. restaurateur to receive Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award

D.C. restaurateur Nora Pouillon, a farm-to-table and organic cooking pioneer, is getting a big honor from the James Beard Foundation.

It was announced Tuesday that the Restaurant Nora founder will receive the culinary arts foundation’s lifetime achievement award.

Pouillon opened her Dupont Circle restaurant in 1979. Twenty years later, it became the first certified organic restaurant in the United States. The Austria native is also credited with getting the farm-to-table trend rolling on the District’s restaurant scene.

She’s also a founder of FreshFarm Markets, a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agriculture and improves food access and equity in the Mid-Atlantic. Her memoir, “My Organic Life: How a Pioneering Chef Helped Shape the Way We Eat Today,” was published in 2015. That followed her 1996 cookbook, “Cooking with Nora,” which was a finalist for the Julia Child Cookbook Award.

Pouillon will receive the award at a Chicago ceremony in May.

