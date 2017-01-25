4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
D.C. makes a call on the Franklin School — again

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 12:05 pm 01/25/2017 12:05pm
After more than a decade of proposals, the District will make another go redeveloping the historic Franklin School into an arts center.

D.C.’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced Wednesday the selection of a plan from Aspen Institute trustee Ann Friedman and Dantes Partners to turn the former school at 13th and K Streets NW into Planet Word, an interactive language arts museum and education space.

The development team has proposed creating four levels from the existing three levels (51,000 square feet) by utilizing below-grade space, according to a release from DMPED. The project will provide nearly 15,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 2,000-square-foot auditorium, a 3,500-square-foot restaurant and 1,900 square feet of classroom space.

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Brian Kenner said the $30 million project will generate 35 new full-time jobs and is expected to have 100,000 annual visitors.

“Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

