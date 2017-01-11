D.C.-area biotech stocks fall on Trump’s tough talk on industry

The Washington region’s 10 biggest publicly traded biotech companies saw their stock prices dip Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump said, in his first press conference in his new role, that the pharmaceutical industry was “getting away with murder.”

“Pharma has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power. And there’s very little bidding on drugs,” Trump said to reporters at the press conference. “We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world, and yet we don’t bid properly.”

He promised to come down harder on drug companies and the way their products are priced, though he offered few details on how he’d do so. That sent industry stocks spiraling, including in the Washington region.

These were the hardest-hit among the region’s largest biotech players on Wall Street, ranging in market capitalization from $387.8 million (Novavax Inc.) to $6.47 billion (United Therapeutics Corp.). They’re ranked by the percentage drops in closing prices from Tuesday to…

