CSRA looks to hack out a new identity a year after CSC spinoff

On Wednesday morning, 33 of CSRA Inc.’s employees filed into the Falls Church headquarters to participate in a company-sponsored hack-a-thon — an event for them to practice and hone their skills in the areas of cloud, cybersecurity and big data.

As one task, CSRA’s hackers had to track down a password — a password that could only be found by hacking a webcam in another office, taking control and affixing it to a whiteboard in the room where it was written.

This is the new CSRA (NYSE: CSRA), just one year out since it spun off from Tysons-based Computer Science Corp. (NYSE: CSC) and merged with Fairfax-based SRA International Inc. to form a $5 billion pure government services firm.

“We can plot our own destiny now,” Seth Abrams, company vice president and chief technology officer for the Homeland Security Group, told me at the event. That destiny includes changing with the rapid pace of technology and bringing that innovation to the federal government.

Before the spinoff, CSRA…

