2:05 pm, January 12, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary. Listen.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » CSRA looks to hack…

CSRA looks to hack out a new identity a year after CSC spinoff

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 12, 2017 1:45 pm 01/12/2017 01:45pm
Share

On Wednesday morning, 33 of CSRA Inc.’s employees filed into the Falls Church headquarters to participate in a company-sponsored hack-a-thon — an event for them to practice and hone their skills in the areas of cloud, cybersecurity and big data.

As one task, CSRA’s hackers had to track down a password — a password that could only be found by hacking a webcam in another office, taking control and affixing it to a whiteboard in the room where it was written.

This is the new CSRA (NYSE: CSRA), just one year out since it spun off from Tysons-based Computer Science Corp. (NYSE: CSC) and merged with Fairfax-based SRA International Inc. to form a $5 billion pure government services firm.

“We can plot our own destiny now,” Seth Abrams, company vice president and chief technology officer for the Homeland Security Group, told me at the event. That destiny includes changing with the rapid pace of technology and bringing that innovation to the federal government.

Before the spinoff, CSRA…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » CSRA looks to hack…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal