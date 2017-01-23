4:53 pm, January 25, 2017
CSRA adopts new slogan — and makes a Super Bowl ad buy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 3:01 pm 01/23/2017 03:01pm
“Think next. Now.”

That’s the new mantra and tagline for CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA), a Fall Church-based government services company that a little more than year out from its creation is establishing its new identity.

The company — a merger between a spinoff of Computer Science Corp.’s (NYSE: CSC) public sector business and SRA International— unveiled the rebranding effort at a ballroom in the Fairview Park Marriott. The quiet Falls Church location was center stage for a presentation that had all the pomp of a Silicon Valley tech giant product launch.

CEO Lawrence Prior, in a manner reminiscent of the late Steve Jobs at the unveiling of a new iPhone, stood for before an audience of CSRA employees to articulate the company’s new vision: a staid, sterling name in the government market with an eye toward new technology trends and innovation.

“Our new brand is born of a strong foundation in the past with lots of well-earned experience and scar tissue,” Prior told the audience.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

