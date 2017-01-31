9:22 am, January 31, 2017
Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank rakes in $22M off sky-high stock price

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2017 5:00 am 01/31/2017 05:00am
Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) CEO Richard Fairbank has exercised hundreds of thousands of options — netting more than $22 million before taxes, according to SEC filings.

Fairbank exercised options that allowed him to buy 600,000 shares of Capital One stock for $50.99 per share, far below the current trading value of $88.81 per share.

Fairbank spent nearly $30.6 million buying up those shares, before turning around and selling them for prices ranging between $88.55 per share to $89.96 per share on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27. He sold them for a total of $53.5 million, netting $22.87 million before taxes.

Options allow executives who are compensated at least partly in stock and on performance to buy shares of the company at certain prices and then sell them. So if the stock had risen during their tenure, they get a financial benefit from that success.

This is particularly important for Fairbank, who has not drawn an official cash salary since 1998, instead relying on a mixture of…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

