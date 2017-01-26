12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
Bonaventure Realty tapped to develop Westphalia apartments

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 11:38 am 01/26/2017 11:38am
Arlington’s Bonaventure Realty Group LLC has been tapped to build the first apartment project at Westphalia Town Center, a 478-acre mixed-use project being developed across from Joint Base Andrews in in Prince George’s County.

Bonaventure has signed a letter of intent with the project’s master developer, an affiliate of Calgary-based Walton Group of Cos., to build a 250-unit apartment building slated to break ground in early 2018. Bonaventure, whose portfolio includes The Encore in Alexandria and Arbor Grove in Stafford, also has an option to build a second, 150-unit apartment building on the site by Pennsylvania Avenue and Mellwood Road in Upper Marlboro.

Edward Fleming, president of Walton Development Management Inc.’s eastern U.S. region, said Bonaventure was selected from between six and 10 prospective multifamily developers given its corporate culture and ability to connect the planned apartments with the larger town center.

“They understand how a multifamily product can fit into…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
