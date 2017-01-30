Boeing refueling jet gets much-needed momentum with $2.1 billion deal

The new year is proving to be good thus far for The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) once-beleaguered tanker replacement, with the program gathering momentum in the wake of a $2.1 billion contract win Friday to build 15 more KC-46As.

It represents the third contract for deliveries of the refueling aircraft and follows a $2.8 billion deal inked in August for a total of 19 planes. This means Boeing is currently on contract for 34 of the planned 179 KC-46As.

Boeing, a Chicago-based company, has about 2,700 employees in the Greater Washington area. Its defense business, which accounted for $29.5 billion of the company’s $94.6 billion in revenue in 2016, moved its headquarters to Arlington from Hazelwood, Missouri, earlier this month.

Since the contract was first awarded in 2011, the tanker has been an unexpectedly frustrating program for Boeing. Once considered a relatively low-risk program of converting a commercial 767 jet to a military refueling tanker that would replace the KC-135, KC-46 development…

