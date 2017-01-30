9:30 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Boeing refueling jet gets…

Boeing refueling jet gets much-needed momentum with $2.1 billion deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 12:20 pm 01/30/2017 12:20pm
Share

The new year is proving to be good thus far for The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) once-beleaguered tanker replacement, with the program gathering momentum in the wake of a $2.1 billion contract win Friday to build 15 more KC-46As.

It represents the third contract for deliveries of the refueling aircraft and follows a $2.8 billion deal inked in August for a total of 19 planes. This means Boeing is currently on contract for 34 of the planned 179 KC-46As.

Boeing, a Chicago-based company, has about 2,700 employees in the Greater Washington area. Its defense business, which accounted for $29.5 billion of the company’s $94.6 billion in revenue in 2016, moved its headquarters to Arlington from Hazelwood, Missouri, earlier this month.

Since the contract was first awarded in 2011, the tanker has been an unexpectedly frustrating program for Boeing. Once considered a relatively low-risk program of converting a commercial 767 jet to a military refueling tanker that would replace the KC-135, KC-46 development…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Boeing refueling jet gets…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal