Blackboard co-founder Michael Chasen is getting into the drone business

Blackboard Inc. co-founder Michael Chasen has taken the CEO reins of Raleigh, North Carolina-based PrecisionHawk Inc., which provides advanced commercial drone technologies and business intelligence services in the small but rapidly growing drone market.

Chasen sold Blackboard in 2011 to Providence Equity Partners for $1.7 billion, then started geolocation company SocialRadar. After several pivots and the loss of key staff, he sold the startup to Verizon Communication Inc.’s MapQuest division in late 2016 for an undisclosed amount.

He will be replacing PrecisionHawk’s previous CEO and RedHat co-founder Bob Young, who will remain with the company as its chairman.

So is Chasen leaving Greater Washington for greener pastures of Raleigh?

“Right now I am just commuting down here,” Chasen said. His family lives in Bethesda. “It’s only about a 35-minute flight. Sometimes it takes me longer than that just to get into D.C.”

He is also still consulting with Verizon on its acquisition…

