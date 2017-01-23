Ashburn ‘smart city’ lands partner and first tenant

The master developer behind the planned Gramercy District smart city in Ashburn has already announced a slate of big name partners, from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to Avaya to FedBid to the Center for Innovative Technology. Monday brings word of another, and this time, the technology partner has agreed to locate at Gramercy, too.

JKH Holdings, with a U.S. office in McLean, will relocate to the Gramercy project adjacent to the Ashburn Metro station, a campus described by developer 22 CityLink as “an environment where entrepreneurs, businesses, academia, and governments can flourish through technology, collaboration and innovation.”

“We are excited to move our headquarters to Gramercy District — a location where we can work and participate directly with this pioneering smart city initiative that is reshaping industries and the way people live,” Javad Hassan, chairman and founder of JKH Holdings, said in a statement.

JKH will take space in the Gramercy Phase 1 building, which will…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments