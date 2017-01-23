4:56 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Ashburn 'smart city' lands…

Ashburn ‘smart city’ lands partner and first tenant

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 11:58 am 01/23/2017 11:58am
Share

The master developer behind the planned Gramercy District smart city in Ashburn has already announced a slate of big name partners, from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to Avaya to FedBid to the Center for Innovative Technology. Monday brings word of another, and this time, the technology partner has agreed to locate at Gramercy, too.

JKH Holdings, with a U.S. office in McLean, will relocate to the Gramercy project adjacent to the Ashburn Metro station, a campus described by developer 22 CityLink as “an environment where entrepreneurs, businesses, academia, and governments can flourish through technology, collaboration and innovation.”

“We are excited to move our headquarters to Gramercy District — a location where we can work and participate directly with this pioneering smart city initiative that is reshaping industries and the way people live,” Javad Hassan, chairman and founder of JKH Holdings, said in a statement.

JKH will take space in the Gramercy Phase 1 building, which will…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Ashburn 'smart city' lands…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal