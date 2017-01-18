5:12 am, January 18, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Alumni of these D.C.-area…

Alumni of these D.C.-area colleges earn the most after graduation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 18, 2017 5:00 am 01/18/2017 05:00am
Share

Georgetown University produces the highest-earning graduates from Greater Washington universities, but it’s not the only local college whose alumni have paychecks above the national average.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, which breaks down average salaries and considers the most recently available data for alumni 10 years after enrollment.

We sifted through the data for four-year institutions in Maryland, Virginia and the District, whose students’ annual salaries after graduation range from $26,000 to $84,000. The national average is $33,400, according to the data.

Check out the gallery, ranked from lowest to highest salaries, for 14 D.C.-area colleges and universities — and what their graduates make.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Alumni of these D.C.-area…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal