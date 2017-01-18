Alumni of these D.C.-area colleges earn the most after graduation

Georgetown University produces the highest-earning graduates from Greater Washington universities, but it’s not the only local college whose alumni have paychecks above the national average.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, which breaks down average salaries and considers the most recently available data for alumni 10 years after enrollment.

We sifted through the data for four-year institutions in Maryland, Virginia and the District, whose students’ annual salaries after graduation range from $26,000 to $84,000. The national average is $33,400, according to the data.

Check out the gallery, ranked from lowest to highest salaries, for 14 D.C.-area colleges and universities — and what their graduates make.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments