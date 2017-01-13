8:06 am, January 13, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Activist investor buys stake…

Activist investor buys stake in The Advisory Board Co.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 13, 2017 7:53 am 01/13/2017 07:53am
Share

Shares in D.C.-based health and education consultancy The Advisory Board Co. jumped 16 percent Thursday on the news a New York-based hedge fund with a penchant for board room activism purchased an 8.3 percent stake in the company.

Elliott Associates, which is led by Paul Singer, said in a regulatory filing it would look to engage the company’s board in “opportunities to maximize shareholder value.”

Reports pegged Elliott Associates’ stake purchase at $130 million. The hedge fund manages a portfolio of about $30 billion. Last year, it forced the sale of Bethesda-based American Capital after criticizing its performance and suggesting the company’s founder was too generously compensated.

“As with all of our shareholders, we are always open to discussing constructive ideas for enhancing long-term shareholder value,” Robert Borchert, Advisory Board’s vice president for investor relations, wrote in an email to The Washington Post commenting on Elliott Associates’ purchase. “We…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Activist investor buys stake…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal