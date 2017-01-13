Activist investor buys stake in The Advisory Board Co.

Shares in D.C.-based health and education consultancy The Advisory Board Co. jumped 16 percent Thursday on the news a New York-based hedge fund with a penchant for board room activism purchased an 8.3 percent stake in the company.

Elliott Associates, which is led by Paul Singer, said in a regulatory filing it would look to engage the company’s board in “opportunities to maximize shareholder value.”

Reports pegged Elliott Associates’ stake purchase at $130 million. The hedge fund manages a portfolio of about $30 billion. Last year, it forced the sale of Bethesda-based American Capital after criticizing its performance and suggesting the company’s founder was too generously compensated.

“As with all of our shareholders, we are always open to discussing constructive ideas for enhancing long-term shareholder value,” Robert Borchert, Advisory Board’s vice president for investor relations, wrote in an email to The Washington Post commenting on Elliott Associates’ purchase. “We…

