​Raytheon bows out of $16.3 billion trainer competition

A team led by Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) is dropping out of the competition for the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation pilot trainer jet, according to a company announcement Wednesday.

Raytheon, which has about 4,000 employees working in Greater Washington, first announced in February 2016 that it was teaming with Italian aircraft manufacturer Leonardo on the so-called T-X competition. The latter company’s M-346, with some slight modifications, served as the model for the companies’ bid, the T-100.

“While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force,” Raytheon spokesperson B.J. Boling said. “Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue the T-X competition.”

The $16.3 billion T-X trainer competition, an effort to replace the T-38, a twin-engine supersonic jet used to train bomber and fighter pilots at Air Education Training…

