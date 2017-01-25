4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Raytheon bows out of…

​Raytheon bows out of $16.3 billion trainer competition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 2:31 pm 01/25/2017 02:31pm
Share

A team led by Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) is dropping out of the competition for the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation pilot trainer jet, according to a company announcement Wednesday.

Raytheon, which has about 4,000 employees working in Greater Washington, first announced in February 2016 that it was teaming with Italian aircraft manufacturer Leonardo on the so-called T-X competition. The latter company’s M-346, with some slight modifications, served as the model for the companies’ bid, the T-100.

“While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force,” Raytheon spokesperson B.J. Boling said. “Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue the T-X competition.”

The $16.3 billion T-X trainer competition, an effort to replace the T-38, a twin-engine supersonic jet used to train bomber and fighter pilots at Air Education Training…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Raytheon bows out of…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal