Washington Business Journal

​Proposed Alexandria dog day care includes VIP rooms and a bar for canine companions

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 12:45 pm 01/27/2017 12:45pm
Perhaps the region’s most full-service dog day care and boarding facility may be coming to Alexandria, complete with valet drop-off, at-home pickup and a coffee-to-go option for customers when they drop off their dogs.

Wag & Bone, proposed for the corner of Duke and Dove streets on Alexandria’s West End, will also have an attached cafe and bar called Bar.K.

The idea comes from Jeff McDonald and Anna Barrera, dog lovers who started thinking about how the dog day care and boarding businesses could better serve customers. McDonald especially would mull the idea on daily drives to drop off his German Shepherd, Leo, at a dog day care facility.

“Every day, I get a cup of coffee, I drop off the dog, then I go to my office,” he said. “We were trying to combine more convenience with a more upscale dog resort.”

Hence the coffee, which customers can pre-order and have ready for them when they drop off their dog. Or the pickup service Wag & Bone plans to offer for clients who can’t…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal