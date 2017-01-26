​Northrop ready for one aircraft replacement program, noncommittal on another

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) appeared eager to bid on the program to build the next generation of ground surveillance aircraft. But the Falls Church contractor didn’t seem ready to commit to helping replace U.S. Air Force’s fleet of training aircraft.

For the latter, to replace hundreds of the aging Northrop-built T-38s, the company is still mulling the details, said CEO Wes Bush on an earnings call following the release of annual financials Thursday. The $16.3 billion Trainer-X competition’s requests for proposals released at the end of December. But it was mostly just a passing mention on the Thursday call.

“Now we have the final terms of that solicitation to evaluate,” Bush said on the call. “We’re presently assessing the terms presented by that RFP to determine whether we see an appropriate business opportunity for us to submit a bid.”

This is significant for a competition that on Wednesday saw one of its major players, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co.…

