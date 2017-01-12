6:35 am, January 12, 2017
A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

​Local coup: Compass Coffee takes over Starbucks’ spot in convention center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 12, 2017 5:00 am 01/12/2017 05:00am
The fuel that keeps the Walter E. Washington Convention Center humming just got a lot more local: D.C.’s own Compass Coffee is now the main cafe in the front lobby of the massive convention venue.

Compass replaced a Starbucks coffee shop in a rapid-fire, three-week turnaround over the December holidays, opening Jan. 2. Officials from Events D.C., the sports and conventions authority that runs the center, and other city leaders are expected to cut the ribbon on Compass Coffee Thursday.

Just like at the regular shops — Compass has two locations in Shaw and one in Chinatown — the local coffee company’s founders have noticed that there are repeat guests, people they’re calling “event regulars.” “We didn’t think we would have people coming two or three times a day, trying all the different things on the menu,” said Harrison Suarez, who founded Compass in 2014 with Michael Haft when they left the U.S. Marine Corps after both served in Afghanistan together.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal