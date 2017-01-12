​Local coup: Compass Coffee takes over Starbucks’ spot in convention center

The fuel that keeps the Walter E. Washington Convention Center humming just got a lot more local: D.C.’s own Compass Coffee is now the main cafe in the front lobby of the massive convention venue.

Compass replaced a Starbucks coffee shop in a rapid-fire, three-week turnaround over the December holidays, opening Jan. 2. Officials from Events D.C., the sports and conventions authority that runs the center, and other city leaders are expected to cut the ribbon on Compass Coffee Thursday.

Just like at the regular shops — Compass has two locations in Shaw and one in Chinatown — the local coffee company’s founders have noticed that there are repeat guests, people they’re calling “event regulars.” “We didn’t think we would have people coming two or three times a day, trying all the different things on the menu,” said Harrison Suarez, who founded Compass in 2014 with Michael Haft when they left the U.S. Marine Corps after both served in Afghanistan together.

The buildout for…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments