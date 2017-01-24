4:25 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​H&M spinoff sets Georgetown…

​H&M spinoff sets Georgetown opening date, two salons for Capitol Riverfront and more retail news

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 2:20 pm 01/24/2017 02:20pm
Share

The D.C. area’s first & Other Stories boutique— a sister brand to European giant H&M — will open in Georgetown Feb. 3.

The 4,800-square-foot store will be located at 3241 M St. NW, across the street from the neighborhood’s H&M in the Shops at Georgetown Park. It takes the place of two former restaurants, Bandolero and Hook.

Eventually, & Other Stories will be the second prong of a trifecta of H&M-owned stores in the Georgetown neighborhood. COS, another brand from the retailer whose name stands for Collection of Style, will open in the former United Colors of Benetton space at the corner of Wisconsin and M streets NW later this year.

& Other Stories offers a slightly more upscale — and pricier — product than H&M. The Georgetown store will feature women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags, jewelry and beauty products. The store will open at noon Feb. 3 and offer a gift to its first 50 customers. The store will be the fifth & Other Stories in the U.S.; there are three…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​H&M spinoff sets Georgetown…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal