​H&M spinoff sets Georgetown opening date, two salons for Capitol Riverfront and more retail news

The D.C. area’s first & Other Stories boutique— a sister brand to European giant H&M — will open in Georgetown Feb. 3.

The 4,800-square-foot store will be located at 3241 M St. NW, across the street from the neighborhood’s H&M in the Shops at Georgetown Park. It takes the place of two former restaurants, Bandolero and Hook.

Eventually, & Other Stories will be the second prong of a trifecta of H&M-owned stores in the Georgetown neighborhood. COS, another brand from the retailer whose name stands for Collection of Style, will open in the former United Colors of Benetton space at the corner of Wisconsin and M streets NW later this year.

& Other Stories offers a slightly more upscale — and pricier — product than H&M. The Georgetown store will feature women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags, jewelry and beauty products. The store will open at noon Feb. 3 and offer a gift to its first 50 customers. The store will be the fifth & Other Stories in the U.S.; there are three…

