6:15 am, January 3, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Hilton spinoffs go live,…

​Hilton spinoffs go live, start trading Wednesday

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 3, 2017 5:00 am 01/03/2017 05:00am
Share

Nearly 10 months after announcing plans to spin off its real estate and timeshare businesses, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is expected to officially split into three Tuesday.

The transaction will create two new public companies: a real estate investment trust called Park Hotels & Resorts and the timeshare business Hilton Grand Vacations. Shares of both will begin trading Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. Park will use the ticker “PK” and Hilton Grand Vacations “HGV.”

Hilton’s board approved the transaction, including a one-for-three stock split, Dec. 5. The split will reduce the number of shares of Hilton stock from 990 million to 330 million; Hilton shareholders will get two shares of Park common stock and one share of Grand Vacations stock for every 10 shares of Hilton stock they own.

The move comes as Hilton takes on a much larger competitor in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), which completed its merger with Starwood Hotels & Resorts…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Hilton spinoffs go live,…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal