​Foggy Bottom may now have the city’s cheapest craft cocktails — and hotel rooms

In a world where people don’t even bat an eye at $14 cocktails, a drink made with local booze that costs less than $8 is nothing to scoff at.

The shockingly affordable local cocktails at the just-opened Hotel Hive in Foggy Bottom are one of many surprises at the microhotel, which checked in its first guests Thursday in time for inauguration. The venue also kicked off its opening with a 200-pizza giveaway from &pizza, which is running the food and beverage operation in the hotel.

The 83-room hotel from developer Jim Abdo of Abdo Development has been nearly three years in the works, as the company converted the no-frills Allen Lee Hotel at F Street and Virginia Avenue NW into a hip spot that owners Jim and his wife, Mai Abdo, hope everyone will be buzzing about.

The hotel opened quietly Thursday, with the management, Modus Hotels, releasing half of the rooms for online reservations earlier in the month. They were all booked within 12 hours, many of them at rates below $200 per night,…

