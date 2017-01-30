11:31 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
​First look: CityCenterDC now has a Tesla dealership

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 6:48 am 01/30/2017 06:48am
Just a few blocks away from where some of the world’s coolest cars are on display at the Washington Auto Show at the convention center this week, Tesla is setting up something a lot more permanent in downtown D.C.

The luxury electric carmaker is opening a new 3,000-square-foot showroom in CityCenterDC, relocating from its previous location at 11th and K streets NW. The new store, which expects to open Friday but may have a soft open before then, will instead sit at the prominent corner of Ninth and H streets NW.

Tesla, which is the brainchild of entrepreneur Elon Musk, fits in well with CityCenter’s high-end offerings: the customer that can afford to shop at Hermes or Christian Dior is also one who can afford Tesla’s four-door Model S, which starts at $57,400. The new location also gets Tesla more foot traffic than the former location.

Unlike most automakers, Tesla sells its vehicles directly to consumers and almost all of them are made to order. At the CityCenterDC store, the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

