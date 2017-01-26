​Douglas expands Ivy City empire with Union Kitchen building buy

Douglas Development Corp. continues to gobble up property in Ivy City to tie in with its Hecht Warehouse District. The latest is 1369 New York Ave. NE, the warehouse that is home to the Union Kitchen food incubator and Republic Restoratives distillery.

Douglas bought the building, which sits on about a quarter of an acre at New York Avenue and Fenwick Street NE, for $7.5 million, according to D.C. deed records. The company does not have any redevelopment plans to speak of for the site, said Norman Jemal, Douglas principal.

Union Kitchen has a 10-year lease and Jemal does not anticipate amending it, he added. “We think they’re a fine tenant, and that was an attraction to us in terms of acquiring the asset,” Jemal said of Union Kitchen.

Union Kitchen occupies 17,000 square feet of the 24,000-square-foot building. Republic Restoratives, D.C.’s first woman-owned distillery, occupies the remainder.

Cullen Gilchrist, Union Kitchen owner, said the change in ownership won’t mean any…

