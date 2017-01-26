11:59 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Douglas expands Ivy City…

​Douglas expands Ivy City empire with Union Kitchen building buy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 26, 2017 12:13 pm 01/26/2017 12:13pm
Share

Douglas Development Corp. continues to gobble up property in Ivy City to tie in with its Hecht Warehouse District. The latest is 1369 New York Ave. NE, the warehouse that is home to the Union Kitchen food incubator and Republic Restoratives distillery.

Douglas bought the building, which sits on about a quarter of an acre at New York Avenue and Fenwick Street NE, for $7.5 million, according to D.C. deed records. The company does not have any redevelopment plans to speak of for the site, said Norman Jemal, Douglas principal.

Union Kitchen has a 10-year lease and Jemal does not anticipate amending it, he added. “We think they’re a fine tenant, and that was an attraction to us in terms of acquiring the asset,” Jemal said of Union Kitchen.

Union Kitchen occupies 17,000 square feet of the 24,000-square-foot building. Republic Restoratives, D.C.’s first woman-owned distillery, occupies the remainder.

Cullen Gilchrist, Union Kitchen owner, said the change in ownership won’t mean any…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​Douglas expands Ivy City…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal