D.C. startup launches Muslim-focused home-sharing with Muzbnb

As a practicing Muslim, Hadi Shakuur is well aware of the specific needs those of his faith have when they’re traveling: everything from space to pray to recommendations for nearby halal dining options.
Unfortunately, he also knows that in today’s political environment, they’re first and foremost looking for a safe and secure place to hang their hat. Enter Muzbnb, the Muslim-focused home-sharing platform Shakuur launched earlier this month.
“Let’s face it, in the current climate, Muslims are subjected to a barrage of stereotypes and sometimes even harassment,” Shakuur, a D.C. resident, wrote in a blog post announcing the company.
Incidents of Muslims having trouble renting rooms on Airbnb are well-documented in stories like these, Shakuur pointed out. “We want to serve as a solution,” he said. “We wanted to make a company that can serve as a beacon of light and hope for the Muslim community.”
Although it hasn’t started renting rooms, Muzbnb has already heard from…