​Critics fear DARPA program could undermine Orbital ATK’s commercial satellite business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 2:37 pm 01/27/2017 02:37pm
Three lawmakers, including Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, signed a letter Wednesday urging the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to rethink one of its satellite programs out of fear it could undermine commercial companies who have poured their own money into similar technologies.

And caught in the crossfire is Orbital ATK Inc. (NYSE: OA), the Dulles-based space technology company that has for the last year been plowing research dollars into its expanding commercial satellite business.

The lawmakers took aim at DARPA’s “Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite” (RSGS) program, launched last March. The program is looking for industry partners to help it build a space vehicle with robotic arms that can repair and extend the lives of satellites in geosynchronous orbit — 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface. DARPA is currently in the source selection process.

Orbital, meanwhile, is currently working to develop a similar technology on its own dime — or…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

