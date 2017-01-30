​Booz Allen shows no signs of slowing internal investment

The past year has been good for Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH), which finally saw the seeds of its continued internal investment efforts blossom into meaningful growth.

And it sounds like the McLean-based government technology consulting firm isn’t done yet plowing money back into the business. That’s what management suggested Monday when asked whether it would slow down and start building up its margins on a third-quarter earnings call with analysts.

“We continue to invest in the business and we’ll do so going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Lloyd Howell said on the call. “Today, we like the structure that we have and the infrastructure that we have and it solely relies on our ability — which we’ve done for a number of years — to invest in the business which we’ll continue to do.”

It’s an important question because since the company launched its Vision 2020 initiative in 2013 to steer the traditional management consultant firm into more technology services…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments