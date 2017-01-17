​Analyst: Northrop has ‘largest cybersecurity business’ among defense companies

In the secretive business of Pentagon cybersecurity, analysts at RBC Capital Markets “estimate Northrop Grumman has the largest cybersecurity business among the defense primes,” according to a recent report by the investment bank.

That’s an impressive title to hold in one of the most important growing federal technology markets that is crowded with heavy hitters. The big names looking to capture their share include the defense companies Northrop (NYSE: NYSE), General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD), Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) as well as the government IT players like Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) and CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI).

The report cautions, however, “the exact sizes of these businesses can be difficult to discern.” That’s because the Department of Defense blurs the line between spending on cybersecurity products and services and cybersecurity capabilities built into weapons platforms. Additionally, RBC states, “many…

