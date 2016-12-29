5:58 am, December 29, 2016
Year in Review 2016: Trump election catches D.C. by surprise

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 29, 2016 5:00 am
President-elect Donald Trump was routed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in his bid for the White House on Election Day — at least in Greater Washington.

In Fairfax County, Clinton carried 64 percent of the vote to Trump’s 28 percent. In Arlington County, she scored 76 percent of the vote to her Republican challenger’s 17 percent. In Prince George’s County, it was 88 percent to 8 percent. And in perhaps the starkest contrast to what happened in the election, D.C. proper gave 90.5 percent of the vote to Clinton and only 4 percent to Trump.

Trump’s improbable win took seemingly everybody by surprise in the D.C. area. Business leaders, real estate executives, defense contractors— nobody saw it coming. But now that it’s official, a Trump presidency raises a lot of questions for a region that overwhelmingly voted for his opponent.

For D.C. residents and workers near the Old Post Office building by 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — who are all-too-familiar with…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Washington Business Journal