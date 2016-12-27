Year in Review 2016: The best of our front page covers

It’s a busy week putting together the print edition of the Washington Business Journal. There’s a lot of planning and coordination. Then we rack our brains going over photos, layout, headlines and what goes where until we wrap things up Wednesday evenings.

When an issue is complete, the cover typically stands testament to all the work that went into it.

Looking back on the year, we asked Creative Services Director Jamey Fry and Editorial Designer Laurie Lawrence to select some of their favorite front page covers of 2016. They’re compiled in the gallery above. You’ll see a few photos of Donald Trump and one of Cher, along with a whole line of local execs and business people who made 2016 the year it was in Greater Washington.

You can find links to the corresponding cover stories in the captions.

