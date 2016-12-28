5:45 am, December 28, 2016
Year in Review 2016: MGM National Harbor brings $1.4 billion of glitz to D.C. area

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 28, 2016 5:00 am 12/28/2016 05:00am
One of the Washington region’s biggest stories of 2016 began — or ended, depending on how you look at it — when the doors to MGM National Harbor flung open Dec. 8 to welcome its first visitors.

Along the way there were job hiring sprees, celebrity chefs, Sarah Jessica Parker and the notion that Washington has a big, shiny new place, that too in Prince George’s County, to play (and shop and sleep and spa). With its Las Vegas glitz, the $1.4 billion entertainment venue promises to change the tenor of a region more known for bureaucracy than Baccarat.

Nearly two weeks in, “we are just starting to get our stride,” MGM National Harbor General Manager Bill Boasberg said in an interview.

Among MGM’s features: a 125,000-square-foot casino floor; a 24-story, 308-room hotel; a 15,000-square-foot, two-story conservatory; 18,000 square feet of retail (featuring Parker’s first brick-and-mortar shoe store); celebrity chef-branded restaurants and a nine-eatery food hall; a 5,000-space parking…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

