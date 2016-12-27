Year in Review 2016: Metro launches SafeTrack in its remarkable 40th year

There’s little that can define a region like its transportation. Los Angeles has traffic. London has its ever-punctual Tube and San Francisco has possibly more modes of transit than hills.

Greater Washington’s roadways have plenty of gridlock, but it’s the beleaguered Metro system that continues to send our region’s reputation in the wrong direction. While things have been moving that way for several years now, the gloom reached new depths in 2016 — Metro’s 40th birthday.

In March, General Manager Paul Wiedefeld, who stepped into the role in late 2015, made the unprecedented call for an emergency one-day shutdown to get a handle on safety issues that had become so rampant. He did so with very little notice and thousands of Washingtonians who rely on the system to get to the office were forced to cope. Some braved the traffic and others rediscovered the bus; many worked from home. Our bicycling co-workers made smug comments on social media.

Despite all the funny jokes and memes,…

