7:10 am, December 27, 2016
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Year in Review 2016:…

Year in Review 2016: Metro launches SafeTrack in its remarkable 40th year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 27, 2016 6:00 am 12/27/2016 06:00am
Share

There’s little that can define a region like its transportation. Los Angeles has traffic. London has its ever-punctual Tube and San Francisco has possibly more modes of transit than hills.

Greater Washington’s roadways have plenty of gridlock, but it’s the beleaguered Metro system that continues to send our region’s reputation in the wrong direction. While things have been moving that way for several years now, the gloom reached new depths in 2016 — Metro’s 40th birthday.

In March, General Manager Paul Wiedefeld, who stepped into the role in late 2015, made the unprecedented call for an emergency one-day shutdown to get a handle on safety issues that had become so rampant. He did so with very little notice and thousands of Washingtonians who rely on the system to get to the office were forced to cope. Some braved the traffic and others rediscovered the bus; many worked from home. Our bicycling co-workers made smug comments on social media.

Despite all the funny jokes and memes,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Year in Review 2016:…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal