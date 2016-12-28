Vornado: We’re officially done with Skyline

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) made it official Tuesday: It is done with Skyline.

The New York-based trust announced that all Skyline-related assets ($237 million) and more importantly, its liabilities ($723 million), will be removed from Vornado’s balance sheet. In the fourth quarter, Vornado will recognize a “non-cash financial statement gain” of roughly $486 million.

“Vornado has no further obligations related to the Skyline Properties,” the company said in a succinct press release.

As the Washington Business Journal’s Dan Sernovitz reported last week, Skyline’s noteholders bought the 2.6 million-square-foot Baileys Crossroads complex for $200 million during an auction that they initiated at the main entrance to the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Skyline, at George Mason Drive and Leesburg Pike, is more than half vacant, though it does count among its tenants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Leidos Holdings Inc. Vornado stopped paying the debt service on its massive mortgage…

