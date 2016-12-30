9:08 am, December 30, 2016
The final permits of 2016: District Winery, D.C. Water HQ and much more

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 30, 2016 8:04 am 12/30/2016 08:04am
It was quite the year, right? Let’s end it with some permits, and start 2017 on the right foot. Happy New Year, dear readers. We’ll see you soon.

385 Water St. SE: Interior fit-out of District Winery, described in the permit as an “Urban Winery, Restaurant, Wedding Hall.” The eagerly anticipated District Winery is expected to open in the fall of 2017, though its first wine batches won’t be available for some time after. 919 L St. NW: Renovation of the historic Lurgan Building and construction of a 13-story, 225-unit apartment addition with rooftop pool. Quadrangle Development Corp.’s Columbia Place will include the apartments and a dual flag, 357-room Courtyard by Marriott and 147-room Residence Inn by Marriott. The foundation permit was issued in July. 125 O St. SE: Foundation only for the new D.C. Water headquarters building in Capitol Riverfront. 1420 New York Ave. NW: Interior renovations to an existing restaurant space to include relocating finishes, updating restrooms and fresh paint.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

