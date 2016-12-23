7:42 am, December 23, 2016
Berliner to Metro: Consider selling your most valuable MoCo properties

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 23, 2016 7:20 am 12/23/2016 07:20am
The newly elected president of the Montgomery County Council suggests the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority should sell, rather than lease, its most valuable county properties, Bethesda Magazine reported Thursday.

Referring to properties adjacent to the Bethesda and White Flint Metro stations, Councilman Roger Berliner wrote in a letter to Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld, “Both properties could be sold, rather than leased, for substantial funds.”

The properties are spoken for via agreements with Metro, though neither site has been developed. LCOR Inc. signed its deal for the 32-acre White Flint parcel in 2001. At the time, it was the largest joint development agreement ever approved by the WMATA board. Valued at $450 million, it called for 1.2 million square feet of office, 1,338 apartments and 200,000 square feet of retail.

In Bethesda, Bethesda Magazine reported, Brookfield Office Properties controls a ground lease atop the Metro station, where it plans to eventually…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
