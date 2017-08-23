501.5

Last minute things to do for the whole family

08/23/2017 12:24pm
Looking for a last-minute adventure for the whole family before the school year begins? Annapolis, sits on the Chesapeake Bay just a short drive from Washington, DC. The city brings together on the water activities, historical sites, shops, museums, a large selection of places to enjoy Maryland seafood dishes. Take the family on a sailing adventure, become a pirate for a few hours, tour the US Naval Academy and explore all this quaint walkable town has to offer.

