201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Virginia man loses bid…

Virginia man loses bid for license plate with Trump insult

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 6:53 am 10/03/2017 06:53am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has lost his appeal to keep a personalized license plate that appears to contain an obscene message about President Donald Trump.

The license plate on Donald Butler’s Lexus SUV reads: “FTRU MPK.”

Butler, a lawyer from Richmond, makes no secret of the fact he does not like Trump and chose the letter combination to express his feelings. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the ‘F’ and ‘K’ stand for “flunk” because he believes Trump has flunked.

But the commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles wrote in a recent ruling that the license plate violates state guidelines because it could be perceived as “profane, obscene or vulgar.”

Butler had appealed after the DMV told him he needed to turn in his plates. He said he will appeal the latest ruling in court.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside the $10M DC Design House

This year, 23 designers transformed a nine-bedroom, 27,256 square-foot Potomac, Maryland, estate into a luxurious showroom, highlighting the latest in home design trends. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest