Correction: Student Death story

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 7:16 pm 10/05/2017 07:16pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — In a story Oct. 4 about a student’s death, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a freshman was found unresponsive in his Radford University dorm. The student, Jacob B. Terry, was found in another residence hall.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Radford freshman’s death is being investigated as accident

Officials say the death of a Virginia freshman who was found unresponsive in a Radford University dorm is being investigated as an accident

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Officials say the death of a Virginia freshman who was found unresponsive in a Radford University dorm is being investigated as an accident.

News outlets report 19-year-old Jacob B. Terry, of Hampton, was found unresponsive in Peery Hall just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

University spokesman Joe Carpenter says Terry was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Further details have not been released.

The university’s interim vice president of Student Affairs, Susan Trageser, has extended sympathies to Terry’s family and friends.

