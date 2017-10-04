201.5
Judge rules suit over Charlottesville Lee statue can proceed

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 6:43 pm 10/04/2017 06:43pm
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, people look at the covered statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va. The move to cover the statues was intended to symbolize the city's mourning for Heather Heyer, killed while protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia says a lawsuit over Charlottesville’s plans to remove a Confederate statue should go forward.

Local media reported Wednesday that Judge Richard Moore ruled against the city’s request to drop the lawsuit.

A group of plaintiffs sued after Charlottesville’s City Council voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Among other things, they say doing so would violate a state law that protects memorials for war veterans.

Controversy over the statue sparked an August rally of white nationalists that descended into violent chaos. Charlottesville has since shrouded the monument with a black shroud as a symbol of mourning for the woman who was killed.

The city council has also since voted to remove another statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Topics:
charlottesville Confederate statues court cases Gen. Robert E. Lee Government News history Latest News lawsuits Local News Virginia
