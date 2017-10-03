201.5
Charlottesville protest organizer indicted on perjury charge

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 5:48 pm 10/03/2017 05:48pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The main organizer of a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been indicted on a felony perjury charge stemming from an unrelated incident earlier in the year.

Local media report a grand jury in Albemarle County issued an indictment Monday for Jason Kessler. He’s a Charlottesville blogger who planned the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally, which descended into violent chaos.

According to TV station WCAV , court records show the charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made in January, alleging he was punched while trying to gather signatures for a petition to remove a city councilman. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he had accused.

A call to Kessler on Tuesday rang unanswered. Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

charlottesville Latest News Local News Virginia white nationalist rally
