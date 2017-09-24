201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Watch Live: A Concert…

Watch Live: A Concert for Charlottesville

By Reem Nadeem September 24, 2017 5:29 pm 09/24/2017 05:29pm
Share
Aaliyah Jones, 38, left, hugs Boyd Tinsley, of the Dave Matthews Band and Amy Hastings, 29, all of Charlottesville, at the base of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee monument in Emancipation Park Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Dave Matthews Band, which formed in Charlottesville, will be organizing a concert featuring performers like Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Pharrell. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)

WASHINGTON — A star-studded free concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, intends to provide a place of unity in response to the violence and tension that seized the college town after a white nationalist rally turned deadly weeks ago.

The free concert was organized by the Dave Matthews Band, which formed in Charlottesville. The band will lead a lineup that also includes performances by Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, The Roots and Ariana Grande.

Fans can watch the concert live below, starting at 6 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville Latest News Local News reem nadeem Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?