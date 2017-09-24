Watch Live: A Concert for Charlottesville

WASHINGTON — A star-studded free concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, intends to provide a place of unity in response to the violence and tension that seized the college town after a white nationalist rally turned deadly weeks ago.

The free concert was organized by the Dave Matthews Band, which formed in Charlottesville. The band will lead a lineup that also includes performances by Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, The Roots and Ariana Grande.

Fans can watch the concert live below, starting at 6 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.