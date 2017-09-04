501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Trio buys boyhood home…

Trio buys boyhood home of ‘Waltons’ creator to keep it open

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 2:03 pm 09/04/2017 02:03pm
Share

SCHUYLER, Va. (AP) — Three longtime fans of the popular TV show “The Waltons” have purchased the Virginia childhood home of the show’s creator in an effort to keep it open to the public.

Ray Castro, one of the buyers, tells The News & Advance he was worried someone would buy the Schuyler home of Earl Hamner Jr. and use it as a private residence.

The home on the Virginia Landmarks Register was the basis for the show, which drew upon Hamner’s Depression-era upbringing.

The new owners are instituting a few changes, including the hiring of a full-time docent who will conduct guided tours.

Hamner died in March 2016 at 92. His show aired for nine seasons and won more than a dozen Emmys.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Living News Local News National News Real Estate News TV News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?