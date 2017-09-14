501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Richmond police to host…

Richmond police to host meeting ahead of demonstration

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 2:15 am 09/14/2017 02:15am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police will host a community meeting to answer questions about a demonstration planned for this weekend by a group that favors keeping Confederate statues in Richmond.

A Tennessee-based Confederate heritage group is planning a rally Saturday near the General Robert E. Lee monument.

Police Chief Alfred Durham said he plans to hold the meeting Thursday evening. Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney also planned a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

An organizer of the event planned for Saturday told The Associated Press Wednesday that it is aimed at protecting the Lee monument and standing up for Confederate heritage. She said her group disavows white nationalists.

Authorities have said they don’t expect a crowd as large as the one at a violent white nationalist rally last month in Charlottesville.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?