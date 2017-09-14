501.5
Record bear hunting season expected in Virginia

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 2:17 am 09/14/2017 02:17am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials are expecting record numbers of bears killed during this year’s hunting season.

The Roanoke Times reports that a new early October bear season result in a 12 percent increase in the number of bears killed. Last season there were a record 2,428 bears killed in Virginia.

There were 30,868 resident and 957 nonresident licenses sold last season and state officials do not expect a major increase in sales this year. The early three-day season is set for Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 in 37 counties, mostly in the western part of the state.

The Virginia Bowhunters Association have opposed the early bear hunt, saying it will spook deer and hurt the archery deer season later in the month.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

